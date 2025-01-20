Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • Donald Trump Inauguration: Sporting Fraternity To Be A Part Of Trump's Return, Check Out The Stars Who'll Join The Gala

Published 20:36 IST, January 20th 2025

Donald Trump Inauguration: Sporting Fraternity To Be A Part Of Trump's Return, Check Out The Stars Who'll Join The Gala

A number of current and former athletes, including some from the combat sports industry, are scheduled to attend Donald Trump's inauguration.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington | Image: AP Photo

Donald Trump is all set for a comeback as the President of the United States, and the Inauguration gala is expected to be a huge affair. The inaugural weekend is expected to feature high-profile dignitaries from all over the world. Notably, it would also feature personalities from the world of music, the internet, as well as sports. Unlike his first inauguration eight years ago, Trump will be welcomed back to office by business titans and global leaders, groups that often shunned him in his first term. Check out the names of athletes and sports who would be a part of the inauguration ceremony.

Q

Notably, the inauguration of Donald Trump as the United States' 47th president was supposed to be a lavish departure from custom, but frigid temperatures forced it to happen indoors. Despite the move, there will be well-known performers, influential billionaires as guests and foreign heads of state. Several athletes and sportspersons, both from the past and the present are expected to be a part of the Donald Trump inauguration ceremony in Washington, US. Be it from football, baseball, American football, as well as combat sports, several stars are expected to be a part of the gala. Let's take a look at the list of athletes who may head for the event.

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, on Donald Trump's inauguration day | Image: AP Photo

Also Read: Jake And Logan Paul End Long Standing Feud With Conor McGregor, Youtuber's Mum Hugs MMA Star Enroute To Trump Inauguration

List Of Superstars From Sports & Athletics Who'll Be A Part Of Donald Trump's Inauguration 

  • Dana White - UFC President
  • Mike Tyson - Former Boxer
  • Evander Holyfield - Former Boxer
  • Jake Paul - Internet Personality, Boxer
  • Logan Paul - Internet Personality, WWE Superstar
  • Conor McGregor - UFC Fighter
  • Evander Kane - NHL Star
  • Noah Syndergaard - Free Agent MLB Star
  • Brian Urlacher - Former NFL Player
  • Le'Veon Bell - Former NFL Player
  • Antonio Brown - Former NFL Player
  • Mark Zuckerberg - Meta CEO & Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Medalist
  • Gianni Infantino - FIFA President
  • Jorge Masvidal - UFC Fighter
  • Jon Jones - UFC Fighter & Heavyweight Champion

Before the first balls, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will co-host a black-tie reception on Monday night, which is anticipated to be attended by UFC fighters.

[With AP Inputs]

Updated 20:36 IST, January 20th 2025

