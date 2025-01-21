Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Live Streaming: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play In the Saudi Pro League Match-Up?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr will be jetting off for an away game to Dammam. The upcoming Saudi Pro League features Al Nassr against Al Khaleej, as Ronaldo's men will look to revive themselves. The past few matches have been a rollercoaster ride for the side as they have faced losses and also picked up wins, failing to maintain consistency. Al-Nassr would be eager to pick a win and begin their winning arc in the SPL standings. However, Al Khaleej would jot back down, as they look to give some competition to their opposition. Take a look at all the details, including the timing and live streaming information.

Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Live Streaming: Check Time, Venue, Predicted Line-ups

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo looks fit and will be ready for action when Al Nassr faced Al Khaleej in Saudi Pro League action.

When Will The Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Match Match Take Place?

The match between Al Khaleej and Al Nassr is going to take place on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. The match is expected to kick off at 08:20 PM IST.

Where Will The Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Match Match Take Place?

The Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match would take place at Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

How To Watch The Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Match Live Telecast In India?

The Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr match match will be live telecasted via the Sony Sports Network.

How To Watch The Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Match Live Streaming In India?

Fans in India can watch the Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr match live streaming via the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Match Live Streaming In The UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr match match LIVE on the DAZN GB.

How To Watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Match Live Streaming In The US

Fans in the US can watch the Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr match live via the Fox Sports app and website.

Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr: Predicted Line-Ups

Al Khaleej: Sehic (GK), Al Hamsal, Tisserand, Al-Khanrani, Rebocho, Hamzi, Hawsawi, Abdoulshamat, Fortounis, Martins, Al Salem