Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb Live Streaming: How To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match LIVE In India, UK & US?

Premier League giants Arsenal are all set to play against Dinamo Zagreb in the next match of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. The Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London. Arsenal being one of the most brilliant European clubs, are currently placed at the fifth spot in the UCL points table with four wins from six games. On the other hand, Zagreb which is a Croatian club is placed in the bottom half of the standings.

There has been a subtle drop in the form of Arsenal and have won one game of their last five matches across different competitions. In their midweek Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur, ‘The Gunners’ ended up winning the match by 2-1, however, were later held by Aston Villa by 2-2. Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz helped Arsenal gain a lead but they became too complacent towards the end and ended up conceding two goals towards the end.

Both Arsenal and Dinamo Zagreb have crossed paths against each other four times and all the meetings have taken place in the UEFA Champions League. The hosts are currently leading 3-1 in wins against the Croatian club in the head-to-head record. They will look to maintain their same approach and end up winning another UCL clash to move upwards in the points table.

When And Where Will Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb UCL 2024-25 Match Be Played?

The Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London from 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 23.

When And Where To Watch Live Broadcast Of Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb UCL 2024-25 Match?

The Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match can be live broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network. The match will begin from 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 23.

When And Where To Watch Live Streaming Of Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb UCL 2024-25 Match?

The Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Sony Liv app . The match will begin from 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 23.

How To Watch The Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In The USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Arsenal and Dinamo Zagreb live on Paramount+.

How To Watch The Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In The UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Arsenal and Dinamo Zagreb live on TNT Sport and BBC

How To Watch The Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In Australia?