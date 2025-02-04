Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 18:19 IST, February 4th 2025

BIG Blow To Tottenham Hotspurs! Defender To Undergo Knee Surgery Due To Injured ACL Ahead Of Crucial Liverpool Clash

Tottenham received another blow in their already poor season as one of their defenders is all set to undergo knee surgery due to an injured ACL.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Tottenham Hotspurs players celebrate during a match. | Image: AP

Tottenham Hotspurs are having one of their worst seasons ever as they are currently down in fourteenth place in the English Premier League standings and have crucial matches coming up. In their last five games, Tottenham have only one win and four losses which have put them below even Manchester United who too are struggling in the current Premier League season. Tottenham have three important games ahead of themselves and they would be looking to take their winning form from the last matcha against Brentford ahead. 

Tottenham are all set to face Liverpool in the EFL Cup Semifinals, following which they have matches against Aston Villa and Manchester United. 

Tottenham Defender To Undergo Surgery For Injured ACL 

Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin has sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage to his right knee and will undergo surgery.

The 23-year-old Dragusin was injured in Spurs’ Europa League game against Elfsborg last week.

Tottenham did not add on Tuesday when he was likely to return to action, but it can take up to a year for players to fully recover from ACL injuries.

Read More: Spain Striker Alvaro Morata Joins Galatasaray From AC Milan On Loan

“Radu will be assessed by our medical team to determine when he can return to training,” the club said in a statement.

Spurs already has key players injured including Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke. 

Tottenham Struggling Big Time 

Ever since star striker Harry Kane left Tottenham for Bayern Munich, the Premier League club's struggles have grown. The club famously known for not winning anything have had their form drop from bad to worse as they are currently sit in fourteenth place in the Premier League table. 

Read More: Manuel Neuer Becomes Bayern's Deadline-day Signing

Several injuries have also plagued the Tottenham Hotspurs squad which has left them reeling towards the bottom of the English Premier League table. Tottenham are in a desperate need to turn their form around or they could find themselves in a relegation battle.  

(With AP Inputs)

Updated 18:19 IST, February 4th 2025

