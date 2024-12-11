Saudi Arabia Announced As Hosts For FIFA World Cup 2034; Spain, Portugal To Co-host 2030 Edition

The FIFA have announced the newest hosts for the upcoming edition of the globally acclaimed football tournament. Saudi Arabia has finally got the green signal to host the 2034 World Cup. The decision was made public by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a virtual meeting which took place in Zurich. The FIFA president also announced that Spain, Portugal, and Morocco will co-host the 2030 tournament with one-off matches in three South American nations.

FIFA Presents World Cup 2034 Hosting Rights To Saudi Arabia, Spain, Portugal, & Morocco To Co-Host 2030 Edition

The kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been officially announced as the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2034. The decision was combined with approving the only candidate to host the 2030 World Cup. Spain, Portugal and Morocco will co-host in a six-nation project, with Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay each getting one of the 104 games.

Saudi Arabia is now the second Middle Eastern country to host the major football tournament after FIFA decided to designate the oil-rich kingdom as the host. They will do it twelve years after the 2022 tournament was held in Qatar, where Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, won the coveted trophy following a thrilling summit match against France.

More than 200 FIFA member federations applauded the Saudi bid, which was the only one submitted. On Wednesday, Gianni Infantino, the president of the football organisation, hosted an online meeting in Zurich where they participated virtually.

As part of the crown prince's ambitious Vision 2030 project, which aims to modernise Saudi society and economy, the kingdom intends to invest tens of billions of dollars in World Cup-related projects. Spending on sports by the Public Investment Fund, a $900 billion sovereign wealth operation under his supervision, is at the centre of it.