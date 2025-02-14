Brighton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How To Watch The Premier League Match LIVE In India, UK & US?

Brighton and Hove Albion will be back in action, and they would be facing Chelsea once again in the Premier League. After kicking out the Blues from the FA Cup, both sides will lock horns at the Falmer Stadium. It will be an away fixture for Chelsea. One win could cement the Blues' position in the table who are currently ranked at number four. They would also be eager to avenge the FA Cup loss. Ahead of the clash, take a look at all the details youy need to know, including the timings, date and more.

Brighton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Check Out All Details For The Premier League Match-Up

Where Will The Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 Match Be Played?

The Premier League 2024-25 match between Brighton and Chelsea will be played at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton and Hove, UK.

When Will The Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 Match Be Played?

The Premier League 2024-25 match between Brighton and Chelsea will be played on February 15, Saturday at 1:30 AM IST in India.

How To Watch The Live Broadcast Of The Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 Match In India?

The live broadcast of the Premier League 2024-25 match between Brighton and Chelsea will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

How To Watch The Brighton vs Chelsea Live Streaming Of The Premier League 2024-25 Match In India?

The live streaming of the Premier League 2024-25 match between Brighton and Chelsea will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of The Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 Match In The USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the Premier League 2024-25 match between Brighton and Chelsea live on USA Network. The match will start at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

How To Watch Brighton vs Chelsea Live Streaming Of Premier League 2024-25 Match In The UK?