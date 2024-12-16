FC Barcelona's Woes Intensify As Lamine Yamal Out For Up To One Month With Ligament Injury

FC Barcelona, the iconic La Liga football club, has had a convincing performance as the Hansi Flick side has risen from the bottom to become one of the top football clubs. They have been fantastic in the UCL but have struggled in La Liga. The club recently lost to Leganes, and it appears that trouble has arisen for the Catalans as one of their shining stars has been ruled out of the competition due to an injury. Lamine Yamal, FC Barcelona's teenage sensation, will be sidelined for the rest of 2025 after suffering an injury.

Lamine Yamal's 2024 Ends As 17-Year-Old FC Barcelona Star Suffers Ankle Injury

FC Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal is anticipated to miss three to four weeks of action after sustaining an injury in the right ankle, the team announced on Monday. He will miss Barca's Copa del Rey match against fourth-division team Barbastro in January and their match against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Saturday. Additionally, he is unlikely to be healthy for the team's January matchup with Athletic Bilbao in Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup. It looks like the teen sensation's 2024 has come to an end as he has to sit out because of the injury.

"The first team player Lamine Yamal received a blow to the right ankle during the game against CD Leganés on Sunday. Tests carried out on Monday have revealed that the player has a grade 1 injury to a ligament in the ankle. The player is expected to be out for 3 to 4 weeks," the La Liga club said in a statement.

When Did 17-Year-Old Lamine Yamal Suffer The Ligament Injury?

Lamine Yamal appears to have suffered an injury during FC Barcelona's 0-1 loss to Leganes. The 17-year-old was seen struggling to play after getting his ankle caught in a tackle. Yamal appeared to be in a lot of pain, but Barcelona was slow to bench the superstar footballer. They eventually substituted him in the 75th minute of play.