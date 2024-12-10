Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:20 IST, December 10th 2024

Girona vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: How To Watch UCL LIVE In India, US, UK and Australia?

Here are all of the live streaming details for the UEFA Champions League match between Girona and Liverpool.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Liverpool | Image: AP

English football giants Liverpool will be looking to hold on to their top spot in the UEFA Champions League table as they play against Spanish team Girona. Liverpool so far have five wins in five games and will be looking to continue their perfect run. As for Girona they are down in the 30th spot and have only one win in all their matches. Liverpool go in as clear favourites into this game. 

Where will Girona vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match be played? 

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Girona and Liverpool will be played at the Montilivi Stadium.

When will Girona vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match be played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Girona and Liverpool will be played on Tuesday, December 10th at 11:15 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Girona vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Girona and Liverpool will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. 

Read More: Udinese Wins For First Time Since October After Beating Monza

How to watch live streaming Girona vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Girona and Liverpool will be available on SonyLIV in India.

How to watch Girona vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Girona and Liverpool live on Paramount+. 

Read More: West Ham Players To Show Support For Hospitalized Antonio

How to watch Girona vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Girona and Liverpool live on TNT Sport and BBC

How to watch Girona vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Girona and Liverpool live on Stan Sport.

Updated 14:31 IST, December 10th 2024

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.