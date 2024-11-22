Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Live Streaming: How To Watch The Bundesliga Match Live In India, US, & UK?

Bayern Munich will face Augsburg in a highly anticipated Bundesliga match today. Bayern have been in strong form this season, with a powerful attacking lineup led by Harry Kane. The team will be eager to continue their pursuit of another Bundesliga title. Their home advantage at the Allianz Arena adds to the pressure on Augsburg, who will need to put in a solid performance to challenge Bayern's dominance.

Augsburg, on the other hand, are looking to avoid being overwhelmed by the Bayern juggernaut. Despite their underdog status, they have shown resilience in recent fixtures and will rely on a disciplined defensive strategy to try and frustrate Bayern's attacking forces. Augsburg's hopes will hinge on a strong performance from their key players, who will need to take advantage of any opportunities that come their way. With both teams aiming for different goals this season, this match promises to deliver an exciting and intense encounter.

When will Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Bundesliga match take place?

Bayern Munich will play St. Pauli on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

At what time Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Bundesliga match will start?

The Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Bundesliga match will begin at 1 AM IST.

Also Read | Premier League Clubs Vote To Change Financial Rules After Challenge

Where will Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Bundesliga match take place?

The Bayern Munich vs Augsburg match will be held at the Allianz Arena.

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Bundesliga match?

The Sony Ten TV channels will telecast the Bayern Munich vs Augsburg match live in India.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Live Streaming in India?

The Bayern Munich vs Augsburg match will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Also Read | Guardiola's Decision To Stay In England Welcomed By Rival Managers in PL

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Live Streaming in USA?

ESPN+ currently holds exclusive rights to show Bundesliga games in the USA. The Bayern Munich vs Augsburg match will live stream on fuboTV.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Live Streaming in UK?