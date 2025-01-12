Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch FA Cup Live In India, USA, UK and Australia?

Two of the biggest clubs in England, Manchester United and Arsenal will be facing off in the third round of the FA Cup. Manchester United's squad will be travelling to London as they get ready to play Arsenal at their home, the Emirates Stadium. In the Premier League, Arsenal are one of the contenders for the title and are in excellent form. As for Manchester United they are the complete opposite with a poor run of form and struggling to make it to even the top 10 in the Premier League table.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Know All The Details For The Match Here

When Will The Manchester United vs Arsenal Match Take Place?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal match will take place on Sunday, 12th January 2025. The timing for the kick-off is set at 8:30 PM IST

Where Will The Manchester United vs Arsenal Match Take Place?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal match will be hosted at the Emirates Stadium, England.

How To Watch The Manchester United vs Arsenal Match Live Telecast In India

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Arsenal Match live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How To Watch The Manchester United vs Arsenal Match Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Arsenal Match live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

How To Watch The Manchester United vs Arsenal Match Live In The US?

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester United vs Arsenal Match live on ESPN+.

How To Watch The Manchester United vs Arsenal Match Live In The UK?