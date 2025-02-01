Neymar Welcomed Back To Santos In Massive Ceremony, Will Wear Pele's No.10 Jersey On Return To Club

Brazilian football icon Neymar recently announced his return to his boyhood club Santos FC after his contract at Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal was terminated mutually. Neymar did not have a good time at Al-Hilal as he managed to only play seven games for the club and score only one goal. Neymar made a stunning return to Santos as he looked to get back to his former self ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup which he has confirmed will be his last World Cup. As he returned to Santos, a huge ceremony was organized for the football icon.

Massive Ceremony Organized For Neymar Upon Return To Santos FC

A tearful Neymar was welcomed back to his boyhood club on Friday by thousands of Santos fans and a concert in the home stadium beneath an electronic sign saying, “The prince is back.”

The 32-year-old signed a six-month contract, which he said could be extended.

Neymar later admitted his return was also due to his feeling unhappy at Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal earlier this year as he struggled to get playing time. He said he would be ready to play for Santos at least 30 minutes in a match scheduled for Saturday if he was given the go-ahead by local soccer authorities.

About 20,000 raucous Santos fans filled their Vila Belmiro Stadium in the rain outside Sao Paulo to celebrate the Brazilian’s return.

His evening arrival highlighted by fireworks capped a three-hour fiesta which also featured local singers.

“I am very happy. We lived great moments here. There’s still a lot that could come,” Neymar said on the pitch.”

Neymar said at a media conference that he and his family had adapted well to Saudi Arabia, but his lack of playing time since his return from an ACL injury — he hasn’t played since November — forced his move.

“Some decisions are not about soccer logic,” Neymar said. “I started getting sad in training sessions (at Al-Hilal), and it wasn’t good for my head. So there was the chance to come back and I did not think twice. Since the first day I decided I wanted to come back, I told my father (and agent) and it all worked.”

The striker signed his contract upon arrival and added it is “too soon to speak” about extending his deal until the 2026 World Cup, which he says will be the last he will play in his career. He also said his return home is a “rescue” for his own soccer soul.

“Santos gave me the chance to come back. I gave away a lot of things to be here. It was a perfect marriage at an unimaginable moment for both parts. Still, it happened,” Neymar said. “We have a six-month contract that can obviously be extended. Two weeks ago I didn’t even think I would be here.”

Neymar Eyeing 2026 FIFA World Cup With Brazil

Neymar also said he has “one more thing to win, a mission that will be the last.”

“I am going after this World Cup trophy in any way I can. I have goals,” said Neymar, who is Brazil’s all-time top goal scorer with 79 goals in 125 matches.

Shortly before, Neymar greeted his future teammates and club executives at the Santos training ground.

Neymar’s private jet landed in the Sao Paulo state countryside from Saudi Arabia in the morning but he requested a few hours of rest before being flown into Santos by helicopter.

Banners reading “The prince is back” were selling for 10 reais ($1.50) outside the 20,000-seat Vila Belmiro Stadium.

Graffiti inspired by artificial intelligence outside the stadium showed Neymar looking more mature and with a crown on his head — no small feat in a city where Pelé was king for decades until he died in December 2022 at age 82.

Video posted by Santos on social media showed Neymar not wearing the No. 11 that was his during his first spell from 2009-13. He will wear Pelé’s No. 10.