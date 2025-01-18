NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, USA, UK and Australia?

NorthEast United go toe to toe against the Kerala Blasters as NorthEast United will be travelling to Kochi to take on the Kerala Blasters. Both teams are currently placed in the middle of the ISL table with NorthEast United having the edge over Kerala Blasters in the table. NorthEast United are currently placed fifth in the table as compared to Kerala Blasters who are in ninth.

Where will NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

When will NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters will be played on Saturday, January 18th at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

How to watch NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters live on OneFootball.

How to watch NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters live on OneFootball.

How to watch NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?