Published 09:55 IST, November 30th 2024

Setback For Liverpool As Defender Ibrahim Konate Set To Miss Premier League Game Against Man City

Liverpool defender Ibrahim Konate has suffered an injury which has left him out for sometime and he will miss Liverpool's match against Man City in the EPL.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Liverpool have been having the run of their lives in both Premier League and the UEFA Champions League as they currently sit at the top of the table in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool's former manager Jurgen Klopp left the club after the end of the last season and the English club is being managed by Arne Slott from this season onwards. Liverpool have been having a dominant run in all competitions but have suffered a severe blow as defender Ibrahim Konate will miss their next Premier League game against Manchester City. 

Ibrahim Konate Ruled Out Of Premier League Match Against Man City 

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate looks set to miss the Premier League game against Manchester City on Sunday because of injury.

Read More: Chelsea Transitions from Turmoil to Stability, but Maresca Dismisses EPL

The France center-back hurt his leg in a challenge by Real Madrid striker Endrick in the last seconds of Liverpool’s 2-0 win in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot didn’t rule Konate out of the City match in his news conference Friday but a post by Konate on Instagram a few hours later suggested he would not play.

Ibrahim Konate Announces Injury In Social Media Post 

“So frustrating to pick up this injury right at the end of a great game on Wednesday night,” he wrote. “Now we start the recovery process but one thing I promise is I will come back and be the best I can be once again.” 

Read More: Pep Guardiola Adjures Man City Owners for More Time Amid Sacking Rumours

“Thank you for the amazing support at Anfield. Inshallah we will keep going and I will support the team every step of the way.”

Liverpool has Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah as potential replacements for Konate to play alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool leads the league by eight points from second-place City. 

(With AP Inputs)

