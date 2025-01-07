Struggling East Bengal Rope In Venezuelan Forward Richard Celis In Mid-season Transfer Window

Struggling East Bengal on Tuesday announced the signing of Venezuelan national team forward Richard Enrique Celis Sanchez for the remainder of the Indian Super League season.

Celis last played for Venezuela's first division team Academia Puerto Cabello in October 2024.

A versatile attacker, who can play as both left winger and centre-forward, Celis has represented several top-tier clubs in Venezuela such as Atletico Venezuela CF, Deportivo JBL, Caracas FC and Academia Puerto Cabello, besides Colombia's Millonarios FC and Slovakia's FK Senica.

Celis has also represented the Venezuela national team in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the Copa America in the past.

The 28-year-old brings with him a wealth of experience, having scored crucial goals in over 250 top-tier club matches across domestic leagues and the Copa Libertadores.

Celis played a pivotal role in helping Caracas win the Venezuelan Primera Division title in 2019 and Millonarios' triumphant 2022 Copa Colombia campaign.

"I am thrilled to join East Bengal, a club with such a rich history and passionate fans. This is a new chapter in my career and I can't wait to embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead in Indian football," Celis stated in a release.