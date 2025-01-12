'They Were Incredible': Manchester City Thrash Salford City 8-0 In FA Cup Match As James McAtee Scores Hattrick

Manchester City showed glimpses of their dominating ways last night as they faced off against Salford in their English FA Cup match. In their third round FA Cup match, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City thrashed Salford City 8-0 to progress to the next round of the tournament. City were merciless against the fourth division side which is co-owned by several Manchester United legends.

Manchester City Thrash Salford 8-0 In FA Cup Match

Manchester City routed fourth-division Salford City 8-0 in the FA Cup as Premier League teams flexed their muscles against lower league opposition on Saturday. City showed no mercy against neighbor Salford, which is co-owned by

Manchester United icons David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary and Phil Neville and Nicky Butt.

Despite resting a number of star players, Pep Guardiola’s four-time defending Premier League champion was rampant at Etihad Stadium, with rising talent James McAtee hitting a second half hat trick. City prospects Divin Mubama and Nico O’Reilly also made the score sheet.

“They were incredible — commitment, aggressive — there were so many things that I liked,” Guardiola said. “With everyone (there) was respect. You cannot win by that margin if you don’t respect the opponent.”

Jack Grealish Gets Back To Scoring Ways For City

Jack Grealish was also on target for City, scoring his first goal for the club in 38 games. His last goal for City was in December 2023.

Giggs, who is also Salford’s director of football, was on the touchline to watch the action and had to endure taunts from the home fans. Scholes and Butt, meanwhile, looked glum when television cameras focused on them in the executive seats.

Promotion-chasing Salford had won its last six games without conceding a goal.

“You always know you’re at the mercy of the quality of the competition. Man City and Pep have never disrespected anybody and tonight they showed us why they are what they are and why he is who he is,” manager Karl Robinson said. “I said to the players I would have taken eight goals conceded in seven games, I just didn’t expect them to all come in one.”