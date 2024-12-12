Search icon
Published 12:44 IST, December 12th 2024

UEFA Champions League Table and Results: Arne Slot's Liverpool Remains Unbeatable in the New Format

Arne Slot's Liverpool continues its unbeaten run in the new UEFA Champions League format, leading the table with impressive results and dominance in matches.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Pep Guardiola and Arne Slot | Image: AP

Liverpool is topping the UEFA Champions League standings as of December 12, 2024, with an amazing record of 6 victories, 0 draws, and 0 losses, therefore earning 18 points and only one goal lost. Barcelona comes in with 15 points; they have won five of the six games. Closely packed with 13 points are Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Inter Milan, Brest, and Lille. Having all 12 points, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich close the top 10. Reflecting the erratic character of this year's league, some teams, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, have struggled greatly in the very intense battle.

UEFA Champions League Table

RankClubMPWDLGFGAGDPtsLast 5 MatchesNext Round
1Liverpool66001311218Win Win Win Win Win 
2Barcelona65012171415Win Win Win Win Win 
3Arsenal6411112913Win Win Loss Win Win 
4Leverkusen6411125713Win Draw Loss Win Win 
5Aston Villa641193613Win Win Loss Draw Win 
6Inter641171613Win Win Win Win Loss 
7Brest6411106413Win Draw Win Loss Win 
8LOSC6411107313Win Win Draw Win Win 
9Dortmund6402189912Win Loss Win Win LossPlay-offs
10Bayern6402178912Loss Loss Win Win WinPlay-offs
11Atlético Madrid64021410412Loss Loss Win Win WinPlay-offs
12Milan6402129312Loss Win Win Win WinPlay-offs
13Atalanta6321134911Win Draw Win Win LossPlay-offs
14Juventus632195411Win Loss Draw Draw WinPlay-offs
15Benfica6312107310Win Loss Loss Win DrawPlay-offs
16Monaco63121210210Draw Win Win Loss LossPlay-offs
17Sporting6312119210Draw Win Win Loss LossPlay-offs
18Feyenoord63121415-110Win Win Loss Draw WinPlay-offs
19Club Brugge631268-210Win Loss Win Draw WinPlay-offs
20Real Madrid6303121119Loss Win Loss Loss WinPlay-offs
21Celtic6231101009Loss Draw Win Draw DrawPlay-offs
22Man City622213948Win Win Loss Draw LossPlay-offs
23PSV622210828Draw Draw Win Win LossPlay-offs
24Dinamo Zagreb62221015-58Draw Win Win Loss DrawPlay-offs
25PSG62136607Loss Draw Loss Loss WinPlay-offs
26VfB Stuttgart6213912-37Draw Win Loss Loss WinPlay-offs
27Shakhtar Donetsk6114513-84Loss Loss Win Loss LossPlay-offs
28Sparta Praha6114718-114Draw Loss Loss Loss LossPlay-offs
29SK Sturm Graz610549-53Loss Loss Loss Win LossPlay-offs
30Girona6105410-63Loss Win Loss Loss LossPlay-offs
31Crvena zvezda61051019-93Loss Loss Loss Win LossPlay-offs
32RB Salzburg6105318-153Loss Loss Win Loss LossPlay-offs
33Bologna602417-62Loss Loss Loss Loss DrawPlay-offs
34RB Leipzig6006613-70Loss Loss Loss Loss LossPlay-offs
35Slovan Bratislava6006521-160Loss Loss Loss Loss LossPlay-offs
36Young Boys6006322-190Loss Loss Loss Loss LossPlay-offs

UCL Results

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Juventus 3, PSV Eindhoven 1

Aston Villa 3, Young Boys 0

Bayern Munich 9, Dinamo Zagreb 2

Liverpool 3, AC Milan 1

Real Madrid 3, Stuttgart 1

Sporting Lisbon 2, Lille 0

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Bologna 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Sparta Prague 3, Salzburg 0

Borussia Dortmund 3, Club Brugge 0

Celtic 5, Slovan Bratislava 1

Manchester City 0, Inter Milan 0

Paris Saint-Germain 1, Girona 0

Thursday, Sept. 19

Benfica 2, Crvena zvezda 1

Leverkusen 4, Feyenoord 0

Atalanta 0, Arsenal 0

Atlético Madrid 2, RB Leipzig 1

Monaco 2, Barcelona 1

Brest 2, Sturm Graz 1

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Brest 4, Salzburg 0

Stuttgart 1, Sparta Prague 1

Inter Milan 4, Red Star Belgrade 0

Borussia Dortmund 7, Celtic 1

Barcelona 5, Young Boys 0

Leverkusen 1, AC Milan 0

Arsenal 2, Paris Saint-Germain 0

PSV Eindhoven 1, Sporting Lisbon 1

Manchester City 4, Slovan Bratislava 0

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Atalanta 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Feyenoord 3, Girona 2

Liverpool 2, Bologna 0

Juventus 3, RB Leipzig 2

Benfica 4, Atlético Madrid 0

Dinamo Zagreb 2, Monaco 2

Lille 1, Real Madrid 0

Aston Villa 1, Bayern Munich 0

Club Brugge 1, Sturm Graz 0

Tuesday, Oct. 22

AC Milan 3, Club Brugge 1

Monaca 5, Crvena zvezda 1

Paris Saint-Germain 1, PSV Eindhoven 1

Stuttgart 1, Juventus 0

Arsenal 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Aston Villa 2, Bologna 0

Girona 2, Slovan Bratislava 0

Sporting Lisbon 2, Strum Graz 0

Real Madrid 5, Borussia Dortmund 2

 

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Atalanta 0, Celtic 0

Brest 1, Leverkusen 1

Manchester City 5, Sparta Prague 0

Liverpool 1, RB Leipzig 0

Barcelona 4, Bayern Munich 1

Lille 3, Atlético Madrid 1

Feyenoord 3, Benfica 1

Dinamo Zagreb 2, Salzburg 0

Inter Milan 1, Young Boys 0

All Times EST

Tuesday, Nov. 5

PSV Eindhoven 4, Girona 0

Dinamo Grazeb 4, Slovan Bratislava 1

AC Milan 3, Real Madrid 1

Liverpool 4, Leverkusen 0

Borussia Dortmund 1, Sturm Graz 0

Sporting Lisbon 4, Manchester City 1

Lille 1, Juventus 1

Celtic 3, RB Leipzig 1

Monaco 1, Bologna 0

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Club Brugge 1, Aston Villa 0

Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Young Boys 1

Bayern Munich 1, Benfica 0

Atlético Madrid 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Inter Milan 1, Arsenal 0

Salzburg 3, Feyenoord 1

Barcelona 5, Red Star Belgrade 2

Brest 2, Sparta Prague 1

Atalanta 2, Stuttgart 0

Tuesday, Nov. 26

AC Milan 3, Slovan Bratislava 2

Atlético Madrid 6, Sparta Prague 0

Manchester City 3, Feyenoord 3

Bayern Munich 1, Paris Saint-Germain 0

Inter Milan 1, RB Leipzig 0

Barcelona 3, Brest 0

Leverkusen 5, Salzburg 0

Arsenal 5, Sporting Lisbon 1

Atalanta 6, Young Boys 1

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Red Star Belgrade 5, Stuttgart 1

Strum Graz 1, Girona 0

Liverpool 2, Real Madrid 0

PSV Eindhoven 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 2

Borussia Dortmund 3, Dinamo Zagreb 0

Celtic 1, Club Brugge 1

Benfica 3, Monaco 2

Aston Villa 0, Juventus 0

Lille 2, Bologna 1

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Dinamo Zagreb 0, Celtic 0

Liverpool 1, Girona 0

Aston Villa 3, RB Leipzig 2

Leverkusen 1, Inter Milan 0

Real Madrid 3, Atalanta 2

Club Brugge 2, Sporting Lisbon 1

Bayern Munich 5, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Paris Saint-Germain 3, Salzburg 0

Brest 1, PSV Eindhoven 0

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Atlético Madrid 3, Slovan Bratislava 1

Lille 3, Sturm Graz 2

Barcelona 3, Borussia Dortmund 2

Juventus 2, Manchester City 0

Benfica 0, Bologna 0

Arsenal 3, Monaco 0

AC Milan 2, Red Star Belgrade 1

Feyenoord 4, Sparta Prague 2

Stuttgart 5, Young Boys 1

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Atalanta vs. Sturm Graz, 12:45 p.m.

Monaco vs. Aston Villa, 12:45 p.m.

Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart, 3 p.m.

Club Brugge vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Leverkusen, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Lille, 3 p.m.

Bologna vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Leipzig vs. Sporting Lisbon, 12:45 p.m.

Shakhtar vs. Brest, 12:45 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Salzburg, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Sparta Prague vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m.

Celtic vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m.

Feyenoord vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Girona, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Sporting Lisbon vs. Bologna, 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Young Boys vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

Stuttgart vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Sturm Graz vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Slovan Bratislava, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Monaco, 3 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar, 3 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

Leverkusen vs. Sparta Prague, 3 p.m.

Juventus vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Salzburg vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.

Lille vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Celtic, 3 p.m.

Girona vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Brest vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Top eight advance directly to the Round of 16. Teams ranked 9-24 will compete in knockout round play-offs to determine the remaining spots in the last 16.

(AP)

Updated 12:44 IST, December 12th 2024

