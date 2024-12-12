UEFA Champions League Table and Results: Arne Slot's Liverpool Remains Unbeatable in the New Format

Liverpool is topping the UEFA Champions League standings as of December 12, 2024, with an amazing record of 6 victories, 0 draws, and 0 losses, therefore earning 18 points and only one goal lost. Barcelona comes in with 15 points; they have won five of the six games. Closely packed with 13 points are Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Inter Milan, Brest, and Lille. Having all 12 points, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich close the top 10. Reflecting the erratic character of this year's league, some teams, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, have struggled greatly in the very intense battle.