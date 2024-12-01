Published 12:22 IST, December 1st 2024
WATCH | Defender Alejandro Balde Vomits Blood And Is Stretchered Off As Barcelona Lose To Las Palmas
Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde was taken off in their match against Las Palmas as he was seen vomiting blood after getting a knock during the game.
It was a bad day for FC Barcelona and their fans as the leaders of the La Liga had their lead at the top of table cut into as they lost to Las Palmas 2-1 in their match at home. Barcelona have all but lost their grip on the top of the La Liga table as third placed Real Madrid are just four points behind and have two games in hand. To make matters worse, left back Alejandro Balde appeared to be vomiting blood as he was taken off the pitch after getting a knock to the chest during the match.
Alejandro Balde Is Stretchered Off In Barcelona's Game Against Las Palmas
Las Palmas player Sandro Ramirez got Alejandro Balde in the chest and throat which led to the Barcelona left-back falling on the ground being in pain. The left back was also seen vomiting blood as he was stretchered off the pitch.
Here is a video of Balde being take off after his knock during match against Las Palmas-
Barcelona ended up losing 2-1 to Las Palmas.
Balde Okay After Scary Knock Against Las Palmas
After the match between Barcelona and Las Palmas ended it was found that Alejandro Balde was okay and there was nothing serious about his condition.
According to reports, the player is now in perfect condition and he will be a part of Barcelona's squad in the next match when they face off against Mallorca.
Barcelona's 125th anniversary ended on a sour note with the loss and Balde's injury scare.
