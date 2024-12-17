World Champs Spain Drawn In 'Group Of Death' For Euros 2025 Along With Italy, Portugal And Belgium

Women's World Champions Spain have been handed an extremely tough group for the upcoming Women's Euros and many have termed it the ‘group of death’. Spain will be in a group with footballing powerhouses Italy, Belgium and Portugal, making it an extremely tough group for all of the teams involved. It promises to have some extremly hard fough matches once the Women's Euros kicks off in 2025.

Spain Draw Footballing Powerhouses In Group Ahead Of Women's Euros 2025

World Cup winner Spain will chase a sweep of major women’s soccer titles at the 2025 European Championship after drawing a group with Italy, Belgium and Portugal on Monday.

A European title would complete the set for Spain women after winning the inaugural UEFA Nations League in February for coach Montse Tomé, who took over when the team and federation was in turmoil after the 2023 world title win in Sydney. Tomé is the only female coach in Spain’s Euro 2025 group.

Euro 2025 host Switzerland will open the 16-nation tournament against Norway on July 2 in Basel. The group also includes Iceland and Finland.

England Have Tough Road Ahead Of Themselves In Euros 2025

The past two European champions, titleholder England and Euro 2017 winner the Netherlands, landed in a strong group with top-seeded France and Wales.

France and England reunite next July 5 in Zurich after coming through the same qualifying group, in which they traded away wins in a five-day spell and France finished on top of the standings.

“We had some beautiful matches in May and June. It’s a very good challenge,” France coach Laurent Bonadei said.

Germany, the record eight-time European champion, was drawn with Denmark, Poland and Sweden, the inaugural winner in 1984.