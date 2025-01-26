'My Country Has Given Me Back': PR Sreejesh Expresses Deep Appreciation Following Padma Bhushan Honour

The Padma Awards 2025 honoured notable entities from the realm of sports. PR Sreejesh, the retired Indian hockey goalkeeper, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his enormous contributions towards the sport of field hockey for Team India, Considered the Wall of modern-day Indian hockey, Sreejesh played a pivotal role in India's bronze medal finish at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The goalie-turned-coach expressed his appreciation for the country after being conferred with one of the most prestigious civilian awards.

PR Sreejesh's Touching Reply to Being Awarded the Padma Bhushan

Padma Bhushan PR Sreejesh expressed his appreciation in a recent statement that the nation has given him more than what he has done for the sport. The renowned goalie's humility and modesty could be perfectly seen in his comments.

"I got a call from the sports ministry in the morning but was waiting for the official announcement till evening. All this time everything was going on in my mind like a flashback. I was watching a Hockey India League match in Rourkela when the awards were announced. My first call was to my parents and wife in Kerala, without whom this journey would not have been possible. After this, I called Harendra sir (Singh), under whose guidance I made my debut in the Indian junior team.

Olympic bronze medalist hockey player PR Sreejesh greets the gathering as he arrives at IGI airport, in New Delhi | Image: ANI Photo

“Receiving this award after retiring from the game has made me feel that the country is honouring me for whatever I have done for Indian hockey in the last 20 years. I want to thank my country which has given me back more than what I gave," PR Sreejesh said during an interview with PTI.

Sreejesh Reacts On Being The Second-Only Hockey Player To Receive Padma Bhushan

Currently serving as the head coach of the junior India men's team, the former Hockey India goalie retired following the national team's second consecutive Olympic bronze at the Paris Games last year. After the renowned Major Dhyan Chand, PR Sreejesh, 36, is the second hockey player to receive the Padma Bhushan. The junior team coach admitted that he was initially ignorant of the fact and only learnt about it from the media.

"I did not know that. It feels like a dream. India has such a rich legacy in hockey and we have given so many great players to world hockey. Considering this, it is a big thing for me to get this award after Dhyan Chand ji. I consider myself very lucky," Sreejesh added.