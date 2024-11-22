Leverkusen forward Boniface injured on Nigeria duty again

Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface has been ruled out for several games and possibly the rest of the year with a thigh injury sustained on international duty for Nigeria, coach Xabi Alonso said Friday.

“It’s an intensive period and injuries can happen. Victor has a small muscular injury in his thigh. He’ll therefore miss a few games, which is a shame. We’ll see how long it lasts,” the Leverkusen coach said.

Boniface has scored six goals in 10 Bundesliga appearances this season. His absence is a blow for Leverkusen, particularly with fellow forward Amine Adli out until January with a calf injury.

Patrik Schick will likely start against Heidenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday, when teenagers Artem Stepanov and Francis Onyeka could be called up from the Under-19 team to cover.

It’s the second injury Boniface has sustained while on international duty this year. The 23-year-old forward missed the Africa Cup of Nations with an injury while preparing for the tournament in January.

Nigeria qualified for the next Africa Cup with a 1-1 draw against Benin on Thursday, then finished its qualification campaign with a 2-1 loss at home to Rwanda on Monday.