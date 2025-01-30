Russian And US Figure Skaters Among Victims Of Washington Plane Crash, Skating Fraternity In State Of Shock

A jet with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard collided Wednesday with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River.

US And Russian Figure Skaters Among Victims

Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, former world champions and Russian-born ice skating coaches were on board when the American Airlines plane crashed into the Potomac river in Washington DC. The news of Shishkova and Naumov passing away was confirmed by the Kremlin and state media. It is also being reported that several members of the US figure skating community were also on board on the flight that crashed.

The flight was en route from Wichita, Kansas, to Washington DC and was carrying 64 passengers and crew when it collided with an US Army helicopter. The athletes were returning from a national development camp.

We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available," the organization said in a statement. According to a source, 15 athletes from the figure skating community had boarded the flight.

'It’s An Unbearable Sorrow': Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas

The Federal Aviation Administration said the midair collision occurred around 9 p.m. EST when a regional jet that had departed from Wichita, Kansas, collided with a military Blackhawk helicopter while on approach to an airport runway. The helicopter was on a training flight, an official told the Associated Press.

Officials who held a press conference at Reagan National Airport did not announce any deaths, but they all had a somber tone. Sen. Roger Marshall, of Kansas, said, “When one person dies it’s a tragedy, but when many, many, many people die it’s an unbearable sorrow.” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser would not say whether any bodies were recovered from the crash.