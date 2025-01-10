Nick Kyrgios RESPONDS to Novak Djokovic's 'Poisoning' Controversial Claim Ahead of 2025 Australian Open

Former World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has made a sensational claim ahead of 2025 Australian Open. As per Djokovic, he was "poisoned" during his detention in Australia three years ago. Djokovic made this claim in a recent interview with GQ. Djokovic revealed that the tests that were done on him when he returned to Serbia in 2022 showed alarmingly high levels of lead and mercury in his body. Adding further, he said that it happened when he was in a five-day detention in a Melbourne immigration facility after his visa was cancelled over his unvaccinated status. While the Australian authorities are yet to break their silence on this issue, tennis ace Nixk Kyrgios has responded to this development.

ALSO READ: Djokovic Reveals That He Was Poisoned Ahead Of 2022 Australian Open

Claiming that he was not aware of this, Kyrgios expressed regret over how the situation was handled.

‘We wouldn’t have done that’

"No, I haven’t spoken to him. I didn’t even know that," Kyrgios said. "But I’ll stand on... we treated him like s**t, that’s for sure. We wouldn’t have done that," he said during the pre-tournament presser in Melbourne.

What Did Novak Djokovic Say?

“I had some health issues. And I realized that in that hotel in Melbourne I was fed with some food that poisoned me,” said Novak Djokovic during the interview.

“I had some discoveries when I came back to Serbia. I never told this to anybody publicly, but discoveries that I was, I had a really high level of heavy metal. Heavy metal. I had the lead, very high level of lead and mercury," said Djokovic in his interview.

Djokovic also went ahead and revealed his retirement plans as speculations have been rife.

“I am thinking about how I want to end it and when I want to end it. No, actually, I take that back. I think more about the ‘how’ than the ‘when'” said Djokovic.