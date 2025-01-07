Novak Djokovic Fine Tunes His Skills With Coach Andy Murray In Preparation For Australian Open 2025

The new year has officially begun, and the realm of tennis is all set to gear up for action with the Australian Open in Melbourne. Top Superstars of Tennis will be seen in action in the first major Grand Slam event of 2025. Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic is all set to compete in Melbourne and will aim for championship gold this time. Notably, a unique collaboration was announced when Djokovic revealed that he has joined forces with Andy Murray, as the latter will be a part of his coaching team. Both of them were seen working together as the Serb geared up for AO 25.

Novak Djokovic Trains With Coach Andy Murray As Australian Open Closes In

Novak Djokovic and coach Andy Murray have officially joined forces as the former rivals were seen training together in Melbourne. In preparation for the Australian Open 2025, Murray has begun coaching Djokovic and will be a part of the Serb's Australian leg of matches in the 2025 season. While Murray was absent during Novak's performance in the Brisbane International, he was seen having a close look at Djokovic's training session in Melbourne.

In a video shared by the Australian Open on the social media platform, Instagram, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic were seen discussing tactics, and the retired tennis star was keenly observing the Serb in action against his special sparring partner, Carlos Alcaraz. Both tennis stars engaged in an intense training session.

Djokovic Reveals Why He Chose Murray As Coach Over Others

37-year-old Novak Djokovic shocked everyone after revealing that he will join forces with one of his bitter rivals, Andy Murray. The partenership sounded peculiar, which also built up a lot of intrigue for the 2025 season. The Serbian recently spoke on why he chose Murray over others after he parted ways with coach Goran Ivanisevic.

So I took about six months to really think about if I need a coach and, if yes, who that’s going to be and the profile of the coach. We were going through names and I realised that the perfect coach for me at this point would be someone who has been through the experiences I am going through, possibly a multiple Grand Slam winner, a former (world) number one. I was thinking about different people and a discussion about Andy Murray appeared on the table with me and my team,” Novak Djokovic said while speaking to Sky Sports.