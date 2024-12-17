Mysterious Symbol Adds Intrigue as Huge Free Agent Wrestler Teased For WWE RAW Debut On Netflix

The WWE is shaping up their biggest Monday Night RAW events as the red brand's debut on Netflix is anticipated to be a huge affair for the wrestling promotion. The show on January 6th has a stacked match card with a lot of special celebrity appearances. The WWE is making it like one of their biggest events to date, and it looks like they have added some new intrigue to the show after a mysterious vignetter appeared on Monday Night's recent episode. A huge name is anticipated to join the WWE, with its debut happening as soon as RAW's Netflix debut.

Mysterious Vignette Sparks Intrigue Ahead Of RAW's Netflix Premiere

A mysterious vignette aired during the recent episode of Monday night RAW, which teased something enigmatic for the upcoming event on January 6. The day will be huge for the WWE as it marks the iconic show's debut on the streaming platform Netflix. In a brief video, a symbol of 'zero' showed up on screen and flashed three times. It has added a lot of buzz among the fans, and many believe it to be Pentagon Jr, who was known as Penta El Zero Miedo in AEW.

As per PWInsider, the backstage thoughts claim that the video is believed to be for Pentagon Jr. Notably, the former AEW wrestler filed a trademark application for the term "Cero Miedo" earlier this year. However, it is unknown on whether Penta would use it as his in-ruing name or will it be used in some different capacity.

WWE Unveils New Logo For RAW's Debut On Netflix

Before RAW moves from traditional cable television to the popular digital streaming platform Netflix, it is all set to undergo a huge change. Ahead of RAW's premiere on the streaming platform, the wrestling promotion has unveiled a new logo for the RAW brand.