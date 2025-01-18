Search icon
  'I Could Be That Guy': Seth Rollins Explains His Mindset After Watching Cody Rhodes' Title Win At WrestleMania XL

Published 22:23 IST, January 18th 2025

Published 22:23 IST, January 18th 2025

'I Could Be That Guy': Seth Rollins Explains His Mindset After Watching Cody Rhodes' Title Win At WrestleMania XL

Seth Rollins expressed his desire to receive the same treatment that Cody Rhodes had received, claiming that he could be the top guy of the WWE.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Seth Rollins | Image: WWE

Seth Rollins has been one of the most prominent faces in the WWE. The Iowa-born professional wrestler has been carrying the company and is a true locker-room leader. The superstar wrestler has been involved in some high-profile wrestling feuds, including storylines against CM Punk and more such wrestlers. Rollins has been away from the title picture for a while, and he recently presented his thoughts on seeing one of his rivals, the current Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.    

Seth Rollins Talks Mentality After Seeing Cody Rhodes Securing the Title at WrestleMania XL

During an appearance on the 'Insight' Podcast with Chris Van Vliet, Seth Rollins expressed his thoughts on seeing Cody Rhodes winning the title over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. The wrestler expressed that he wanted to receive the treatment which Rhodes had got, saying that he could be the guy.

"I had a different experience watching Cody win the title. I felt joy, probably a little bit of jealousy. I’ve never really been the guy who has been handed the ball that way. For the last ten years, it’s been Roman, for the most part, and then Cody comes back and he kind of gets that treatment as well. I’ve always felt like I wanted to be that person, and I could be that guy, but it just wasn’t for me in the eyes of the people who were making those decisions. There was this joy and happiness that we cross a proverbial finish line, certainly a little bit of professional jealousy as well," Seth Rollins said.

WWE Photo
Image: WWE Photo

Also Read: Corey Graves Overlooked Amid Ongoing Controversy As WWE Elect Pat McAfee's Replacement For RAW on Netflix

Seth Rollins Claims CM Punk's Return At WarGames Overshadowed Randy Orton's Comeback

Seth Rollins also spoke out on the shocking return of CM Punk at the Survivor Series: WarGames, claiming that his return overshadowed the long-awaited comeback of Randy Orton.

"You know what I wasn't happy about was Randy had just come back from a long hiatus. That was his moment. It was a great moment. The reaction for him when he came through the curtain was unreal... Then that happens and it's no longer about the performance. It's no longer about Randy. It's no longer about what you had done to get to that point," Rollins added.

Also Read: 'There was selling, psychology': WWE Hall of Famer Targets AEW Regarding Penta El Zero After Wrestler's Explosive RAW Debut

