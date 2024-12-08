Search icon
  • WWE Add New Element To TV Product By Announcing 'Transfer Window', RAW & SmackDown GMs React

Published 23:36 IST, December 8th 2024

WWE Add New Element To TV Product By Announcing 'Transfer Window', RAW & SmackDown GMs React

As RAW prepares for its Netflix debut, WWE has opened the transfer window, allowing all three brands — RAW, SmackDown, and NXT — to shuffle the roster.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis | Image: WWE

The WWE has been doing a fantastic job with their recent TV product as they continue to break records. After its recent success with premium live events, the wrestling promotion has added a new element to its product as it heads into a new era at the beginning of the year 2025. The WWE has introduced a Transfer window, which adds a new spark to the product on live TV.

WWE Introduce Transfer Window Ahead Of RAW on Netflix Debut

The Friday Night SmackDown showcase had a new feature in place as the arrival of Chad Gable on the Blue Brand to confront Cody Rhodes added a lot of intrigue. Interestingly, Gable revealed that the transfer window is open, adding intrigue among the fans on what it actually means. Eventually, play-by-play announcer Michael Cole revealed that the WWE has opened the transfer window, which will allow all three brands -- RAW, SmackDown and NXT -- to move superstars and shake up the roster as RAW moves towards its debut on Netflix.

In terms of the Transfer Window, RAW GM Adam Pearce, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis and NXT GM Ava will have the influence of trading the WWE superstars across the three brands until the window is open. Expect major shake-ups across brands, as the unexpected could show up in any showcase.

Also Read: Injury Plague Attack! WWE Forced To Alter Storylines After Multiple Wrestlers Get Severely Injured

RAW & SmackDown GMs React After Transfer Window's Introduction

After the transfer window was announced by the WWE, general managers of RAW and SmackDown expressed their delight in having the ability to trade WWE superstars across brands. RAW GM Adam Pearce said that the window will be beneficial and he has wanted it to happen for years.

"It is official. Been wanting this for YEARS for myriad reasons (injury replacement, roster refresh, etc.). Excited to see who could potentially join the War Zone on Mondays…and to see which of my GM pals I can fleece," Adam Pearce tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis also reacted to the introduction of the transfer window by the WWE. "Santa isn’t the only Nick with a list he’s checking twice," Aldis tweeted.

As of this writing, it is unknown which WWE stars will be switching to a different brand during this transfer window.

Also Read: Former Double Champion All Set For Comeback In WWE, Wrestler Set To Introduce A Fresh Persona

Updated 23:36 IST, December 8th 2024

