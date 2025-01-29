WWE Hall Of Famer Takes Holy Dip In Mahakumbh, Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

The Mahakumbh congregation in 2025 has witnessed several stars and celebrities come forward to take a dip in the holy confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the invisible Saraswati river. From film stars to politicians and renowned personalities from all over the world, all of them have come to attend the holy event. Recently, a former WWE superstar and Hall of Famer also made his way to Prayagraj to take a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

WWE Hall of Famer Takes A Dip At The Triveni Sangam In Mahakumbh 2025

The Mahakumbh 2025 gathering has witnessed a lot of dignitaries and notable personalities over the period of the fair so far. Recently, a WWE Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight champion was also present to take a dip at the holy confluence of three sacred rivers. Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known by his wrestling name 'The Great Khali', was present at the Mahakumbh Mela in 2025.

In a video shared by the former wrestler on the social media platform Instagram, Khali could be seen climbing off the boat at the Triveni Sangam to take a dip in the sacred place. Fans instantly recognized him and thronged towards the former wrestler to meet him and get a selfie with the former WWE superstar. He interacted with the fans in Prayagraj and obliged the fans' requests as he took a dip in the holy river. Khali shared the video on the occasion of the Mauni Amavasya, which indicates that he took a dip during the Amrit Snan period.

The Great Khali: A Journey from Villain to Legend in the Hall of Fame

A wrestling icon with Indian roots, The Great Khali made his debut during an episode on SmackDown, where he went toe-to-toe against the legendary Undertaker and viciously attacked him in the ring. Since then, he received the treatment of the heel giant who would demolish any wrestler who could come in his path. After his debut in 2006, Khali would go on to become one of the most decorated wrestlers whose size and strength gave him an unparalleled advantage against the opposition.