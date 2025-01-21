AI Can Reshape Economies, Societies But Equal Distribution of Benefits A Challenge: WEF Report

Artificial Intelligence has the power to reshape economies and societies, but ensuring that its benefits are shared equitably remains a major challenge globally, a report said on Tuesday.

Releasing the report, titled Blueprint for Intelligent Economies and developed in collaboration with KPMG, the WEF said it outlines nine strategic objectives designed to support every stage of the AI journey -- innovation, development, deployment and adoption at the national, regional and global levels.

Part of the Forum's AI Competitiveness through Regional Collaboration Initiative, the report addresses disparities in AI access, infrastructure, advanced computing and skills. It provides actionable insights and showcases successful case studies to inform efforts by governments, at all AI maturity levels, and other key stakeholders to promote more inclusive and resilient AI ecosystems worldwide.

Sustainable AI infrastructure, data diversity and robust ethical guardrails are among the top strategies for building equitable, intelligence-driven economies worldwide, it added.

Developing and delivering sustainable and resilient AI infrastructure is essential to unlocking the growth potential of intelligent economies, the report said.

However, creating scalable, secure and environmentally responsible systems will require significant investment and energy use, and intensified cross-sector collaboration, it added.

On curating diverse and high-quality datasets, it said data is crucial for developing equitable, accurate and fair AI models, but various data-related challenges exist, including data accessibility, imbalance and ownership.

To counter this, data must be available, diverse, inclusive and of high quality to reflect the needs, characteristics, and cultures of a population and their languages, it noted.

At the same time, establishing robust ethical and safety guardrails is equally important.

"Robust frameworks for AI are essential for ensuring that technology benefits society while reducing risks. Establishing standards preventing misuse, bias and ethical breaches will be critical, and help foster trust in AI and promote its responsible development and use," it added.