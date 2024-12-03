Published 19:20 IST, December 3rd 2024
Apple's First Foldable iPhone May Not Be a Flip Device
Apple's Galaxy Z Fold rival may need a forked version of iOS, which may resemble partially -- if not fully -- iPadOS.
The foldable market may have moved to advanced stages, seeing the launches of tri-fold devices. However, Apple has not entered this category yet. Several rumours have previously hinted that a folding iPhone is in the early stages of development and that it could be similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in terms of design and features. A new report now refutes those claims, underscoring that Apple may go for a full-screen foldable device like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.
Renowned display analyst Ross Young has said that Apple's first foldable iPhone will rather compete with the Galaxy Z Fold. Young said so while replying to a user keen on knowing about the foldable iPhone, which will likely arrive in 2026. However, a shift in strategy may cause a further delay, the specifics of which are unknown currently. Apple is poised to launch a vertically-positioned hinge in its foldable iPhone.
The details on the foldable iPhone are quite scant since these are early days, but speculations are rife. Apple's Galaxy Z Fold rival may need a forked version of iOS, which may resemble partially -- if not fully -- iPadOS. That is because the foldable iPhone would use a larger screen, like the iPad, requiring the OS to offer better multitasking functions and utilities that would suit the size. For instance, the iPhone does not support multi-window multitasking, which is essential for large-screened devices. For reference, Samsung's foldable smartphones run an optimised One UI version that offers a tablet-like experience while supporting the functionalities of a smartphone.
Even if Young's intel on the foldable iPhone rejects previous claims, it is still hard to tell when or if Apple will come up with such a device. The leaked timeline of 2026 is still far-fetched and a lot could change in the meantime. For what it is worth, Apple's foldable iPhone will expectedly be disruptive, but if things do not work out the project may even be cancelled altogether.
