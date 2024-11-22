Apple Working on Smarter Siri with ChatGPT-like Capabilities, Likely to Launch in 2026

Apple is working on a more advanced form of Siri that will be powered by advanced Large Language Models (LLMs). The updated Siri will have better conversational capabilities, something rivals like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini are already offering to the users.

To recall, Apple announced generative AI-based features for iPhones, iPads and Macs, earlier this. While some features have already been rolled out to Apple device users, other including ChatGPT support are expected to be rolled out in the coming months. In addition to generative AI-based features, the company has also rolled out updates to Siri, including personal context understanding, on-screen awareness, in-app actions and glowing edge light. Despite these updates, Siri is far less conversational compared to other gen AI-based assistants, including Gemini.

Now, a Bloomberg report says that Apple is planning to bridge this gap by giving advanced LLM capabilities to Siri. The revamped Siri will be able to interact with users in a way that is closer to Gemini and ChatGPT. It will also offer a more granular control over actions in third-party apps to the users.

The report also says that the new features will not be announced right away. Instead, the company plans to take a gradual approach towards introducing the new features in Siri. The company is planning to take the same approach that it took in case of Apple Intelligence, which was announced at WWDC 2024 and started rolling out with iOS 18.1 update. Apple is reportedly planning to announce the updated Siri, dubbed as LLM Siri, with iOS 19, which will arrive sometime in 2025, with the roll out beginning as early as the Spring of 2026.