Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Tech /
  • Brussels Seeks More Information on Secret Google-Meta Ads Deal Targeting Teens

Published 14:46 IST, December 10th 2024

Brussels Seeks More Information on Secret Google-Meta Ads Deal Targeting Teens

In October, the officials ordered Alphabet's lawyers to gather and review data, presentations, internal chats and emails related to the ad campaigns.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Google restricts ad-targeting based on the age, gender or interests of people under 18, but Meta had a separate deal with the search giant. | Image: Reuters

European regulators have asked Google for more information about its now-scrapped secret advertising partnership with Instagram-parent Meta Platforms that ignored the search company's rules on how minors should be treated online, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

An FT investigation revealed in August how Google helped Meta in a secret marketing project targeting 13- to 17-year-olds who use YouTube, owned by Google-parent Alphabet, to promote Meta's Instagram.

The partnership, which expanded to the US and was to go global, has since been scrapped, FT said.

Nonetheless, European Commission officials have been looking into the partnership and have sent collated information to regulators who are weighing on whether to act, the latest FT report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

In October, the officials ordered Alphabet's lawyers to gather and review data, presentations, internal chats and emails related to the ad campaigns, the report said.

"The safeguards we have to protect teens, like prohibiting ad personalisation, are industry-leading and continue to work," a Google spokesperson said in an email.

The company has held updated internal training to ensure its sales teams remain aware of policies and technical protections, the spokesperson said.

Meta, which also owns Facebook, and the European Commission did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Google restricts ad-targeting based on the age, gender or interests of people under 18.

Earlier this year, Meta rolled out enhanced privacy and parental controls for Instagram accounts of users under 18 in a significant overhaul aimed at addressing growing concerns about the negative effects of social media.

Updated 14:46 IST, December 10th 2024

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.