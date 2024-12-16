Chromebooks Can Now Safely Reset On Their Own Without Data Loss

Google has announced that Chromebooks can now reset themselves without needing to erase the stored data. The latest ChromeOS M131 update is now available for all users, who can access the new “Safety reset” feature to remotely reset their Chromebooks without wiping them entirely.

In a blog post, Google said the “Safety reset” feature “gives users a way to get back to a good known state by disabling extensions and resetting settings that could hurt their experience.” This is a significant change to how ChromeOS previously handled hard resets where users would have to “powerwash” – which essentially means wiping the entire laptop including the stored data.

Google has explained that when a user chooses “Safety reset” for the ChromeOS-powered laptop, the action will initiate a sequence of tasks wherein the Chromebook will reset Chrome settings and shortcuts, disable extensions, and delete cookies and other temporary site data. However, personal data such as bookmarks, history and saved passwords will not be affected by “Safety reset.”

In a separate help document, Google said users can alternatively trigger the “Safety reset” dialogue box by pressing CTRL + Shift + Search + R. This combination of buttons will immediately call up the new reset feature, but those looking for an even easier way can just search Settings or Launcher using keywords such as “pop-up,” “spam,” or “virus” and the “Safety reset” option will appear.

Other than the new resetting feature, the ChromeOS M131 update also brings “Flash notifications,” which essentially allow the Chromebooks to flash the screen whenever a new notification arrives. The company said this will help users who are “hard of hearing or who use screen magnification and are often zoomed in.” To enable this setting, users can navigate to Settings, followed by Accessibility > Audio and captions > Flash notifications.