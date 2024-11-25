iPhone 15 for Rs 57,999, and Other Top Smartphone Deals from Flipkart's Black Friday Sale

Apple's iPhone 15 smartphone is available with a major discount in India. Interested buyers can get the iPhone 15 at a discount of up to Rs 12,000 on Flipkart, which is hosting its Black Friday sale in the right now. In addition to the iPhone 15, the e-commerce platform is also offering discounts on the purchase of the iPhone 15 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus in the country. In addition to discounts on individual smartphones, the company is also offering additional deals on the devices purchased via Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, and IDFC First Bank cards.

iPhone 15 discount

During the Flipkart Black Friday Sale, Apple's iPhone 15 is available at a price of Rs 57,999. The smartphone was launched in India in 2023 at a starting price of Rs 79,900. It received a price cut earlier this year after the launch of the iPhone 16. Post the price cut, the device costs Rs 69,900 for the base variant with 128GB of storage space.

During the ongoing sale, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is available for Rs 57,999, after getting a discount of almost Rs 12,000. Similarly, the 256GB variant of the device, which is priced at Rs 79,990, is available for Rs 68,999 after a discount of Rs 11,000. The company is also giving a discount of almost Rs 15,000 on the purchase of the 512GB variant of the iPhone 15. It is priced at Rs 99,900 in India, but during the sale it is available for Rs 84,999.

iPhone 15 Plus discount

Apple's iPhone 15 Plus is also available at a discounted price during the Flipkart Black Friday Sale. At the moment, it starts at Rs 79,990 in India for the 128GB variant. However, during the sale, it is costing just Rs 65,499 to the buyers after a discount of over Rs 14,000. Similarly, the 256GB variant of the device, which costs Rs 89,900, is available for Rs 76,499 after a discount of over Rs 13,401. On the other hand, the 512GB variant of the iPhone 15 Plus is available at a price of Rs 96,499 after getting a discount of Rs 13,401.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus discount