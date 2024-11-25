Nokia-parent Launches HMD Fusion in India: Price, Top Features, Availability

HMD Fusion India launch: Nokia's parent company, HMD Global, today launched a new budget smartphone in India today. The smartphone, dubbed as HMD Fusion, made a global debut in September this. Now, nearly three months later, the company is bringing the smartphone to India. The newly launched HMD Fusion joins the company's expanding portfolio of HMD-branded smartphones in India. The list also includes HMD Skyline, HMD Crest Max 5G and HMD Crest 5G.

Ahead of the sale, here is everything we know about the smartphone.

HMD Fusion India price and availability

HMD Fusion comes in a single storage variant in India that costs Rs 17,999. It will go on sale in India starting 12PM on November 29 via Amazon India and HMD.com. As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering the smartphone at a price of Rs 15,999.

Customers can get smart outfits, including HMD Casual Outfit, HMD Flashy Outfit, and HMD Gaming Outfit at a price of Rs 5,999.

HMD Fusion top features and specifications

Let's talk about the design first. The newly launched HMD Fusion comes with a polycarbonate back and an LCD display. Buyers can change the look and feel of the smartphone by changing what the company describes as 'Smart Outfits'. These outfits can be easily attached or detached from the phone by the user using six specialised smart pins. The phone comes with IP54 dust and water resistant coating.

Coming to the display, the HMD Fusion comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a peak brightness of 600 nits, 90Hz of screen refresh rate and a resolution of 720x1612 pixels.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 system-on-chip that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs Google's Android 14 mobile operating system and HMD has promised to provide two years of OS updates and three years of security updates to the users.

Talking about the camera, the HMD Fusion sports a 108MP + 2MP dual camera setup at the back and a 50MP camera in the front with advanced features such as Night Mode 3.0, gesture-based selfie feature, Flash Shot 2.0 with tracking focus, and tone control to name a few.