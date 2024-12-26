OnePlus Ace 5 Makes a Debut, Likely to Arrive in India as OnePlus 13R

OnePlus today debuted the OnePlus Ace 5 Series smartphones. The OnePlus Ace 5 series includes two models -- the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro and the OnePlus Ace 5, which is expected to arrive in India as the OnePlus 13R next month.

For the unversed, OnePlus will be hosting a special event in India on January 7 wherein the company will launch the OnePlus 13 series smartphones, which will include the more premium OnePlus 13 5G and the OnePlus 13R 5G smartphones.

Both these smartphones will come with a 6,000mAh battery and run Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 update. While the OnePlus 13 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the OnePlus 13R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip that was available in the OnePlus 12 smartphone.

Ahead of OnePlus' Winter Launch Event, here is everything we know about the OnePlus Ace 5 smartphone, which is expected to arrive in India as the OnePlus 13R:

OnePlus Ace 5 features

The OnePlus Ace 5 comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a dynamic screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus Ace 5 has a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP lens with Sony IMX 906 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with Sony IMX 355 sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP lens with Sony IMX 480 sensor. It is backed by a 6,415mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro features

OnePlus also introduced the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro smartphone. This smartphone has the same display and camera system as the OnePlus Ace 5, but it differs in terms of the processor and battery backup.