Tecno Pop 9 4G budget smartphone arrives in India: Check price, features, availability

Tecno Pop 9 4G launch: Tecno launched a new budget smartphone in India today. The newly launched Tecno Pop 9 4G is a part of the company's Tecno Pop 9 series, which also includes the Tecno Pop 9 5G. The Tecno Pop 9 5G arrived in India in September this year at a starting price of Rs 9,499. It competes against the likes of the Redmi A4 5G and the Realme Narzo N61 in India.

Before the Tecno Pop 9 4G goes on sale in the country, check out its detailed specifications and India prices.

Tecno Pop 9 4G India price and availability

The Tecno Pop 9 4G comes in a single variant with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space and it costs Rs 6,499. Interested buyers will be able to purchase it in Startrail Black and Glittery White colour variants starting November 26 via Amazon India.

Tecno Pop 9 4G specifications and features

Coming to the features and Tecno Pop 9 4G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes with a punch hole camera that is placed in top middle part of the display and it supports iPhone-like Dynamic Island notch. Additionally, it comes with IP54 dust and water-resistant coating and it has dual stereo speakers with DTS sound for audio.

Coming to the core, the Tecno Pop 9 4G is powered by a slightly dated MediaTek's Helio G50 chipset that is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. This storage space can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. Additionally, this budget smartphone supports 3GB of virtual RAM.

On the software front, the Tecno Pop 9 4G runs Android 14 Go Edition operating system. For the unversed, the Android 14 Go Edition is a forked down version of Android 14 that is designed to run on budget smartphones. Tecno has promised to provide three years of OS updates to this smartphone.