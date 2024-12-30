How To Download All Photos, Videos From Google Photos At Once

Google Photos is one of the favourite places for most Android users and some iOS users to store their memories through photos and videos. That is because Google Photos offers advanced editing tools, ample storage for free, and ways to save the entire catalogue offline in simple steps. Users interested in downloading all of their photos and videos from Google Photos can follow these steps:

– Go to Google Takeout by visiting takeout.google.com on a computer and signing in with the desired account.

– Among the services listed on the next page is Google Photos. Should a user needs just the data from Google Photos, “Deselect all” at the top to make the process faster and then scroll down to select just “Google Photos.”

– on “All photo albums included” to choose the preferred albums or data ranges and even select the desired file type. Users can also choose the archive size as smaller files are easier to download.

– Scroll down to the bottom and “Next step.”

– Google will ask the user the preferred delivery method, such as whether they want the data in an email or direct files on their system. Users can also choose a frequency for subsequent exports.

– “Create export” and wait for the download link to be generated. This may take some time as Google collects and finalises data.

– Depending on the method the user chose, the download link will be available inside an email in the Gmail inbox. the link to download single or multiple files. The downloaded file may be .zip or .tgz format that can be extracted using additional tools on a Windows, Mac, or Chromebook computer.