Instagram Announces Edits, Its New App for Editing Reels

Instagram has unveiled a new video editing app, simply called Edits. In his announcement on Threads — Meta’s rival to X, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said Edits will take on CapCut, a popular video editing app discontinued alongside TikTok last week in the US. Edits will offer a full range of tools that will help creators edit videos professionally. However, it will not be available until March.

“There’s a lot going on right now, but no matter what happens it’s our job to provide the best possible tools for creators,” said Mosseri. He added that Edits is CapCut, “but more for creators than casual video makers.”

According to the app listing on the App Store — which recently removed TikTok after the US Supreme Court upheld the Biden administration’s ban law, Edits “is a free video editor that makes it easy for creators to turn their ideas into videos, right on their phone.” In Mosseri’s words, Edits users will find “a dedicated tab for inspiration, another for keeping track of early ideas, a much higher-quality camera, all the editing tools you’d expect, the ability to share drafts with friends and other creators, and — if you decide to share your videos on Instagram — powerful insights into how those videos perform.”

In other words, Edits will combine CapCut’s video editing capabilities with the tools that more professional video editing software offers, such as chroma screens and video overlays. In addition, it will also offer metrics measurement to let users keep track of engagement from followers and non-followers on a single dashboard.