LG Gram Laptops Refreshed With New Intel Chips, AI Features

LG has launched the 2025 lineup of its Gram laptops, upgrading the chipset to the latest Intel Lunar Lake Core Ultra V-Series on the top model and Intel Arrow Lake Core Ultra H-Series on the other models. The new range also focuses on on-device artificial intelligence-based features, powered by the company’s Gram AI technology, which is claimed to improve performance and productivity without requiring the laptops to be bulkier.

LG Gram gets new AI features

The 2025 models of LG Gram laptops pack Gram Chat On-Device, which allows them to process data locally with the help of a compact AI model derived from LG AI Research’s EXAONE LLM. LG claims this feature ensures the quick and secure performance of AI tools without needing an internet connection. Among them is what LG calls Time Travel, which allows users to quickly revisit “web pages, documents, videos, and audio files” they have recently opened on the laptop. This tool is identical to the Recall feature that Microsoft previously said would be coming to Copilot Plus PCs, but has since been put on hold due to privacy concerns.

Another feature is Gram Chat Cloud, which uses OpenAI’s GPT-4o model to answer questions. LG claims the service uses “vast web-based datasets for detailed and comprehensive responses” in addition to fetching calendar and email data to offer precise responses. However, this is not an offline feature and requires an active internet connection. LG says Gram Chat Cloud will be accessible for free for the first year. The new Gram laptops also support LG’s Gram Link 2.0 feature, which allows users to exchange files between their PC and Android or iOS smartphones. It also lets users accept incoming calls on Gram PCs routed from the paired smartphone.

LG Gram 2025’s specifications