  • Nothing Phone 2, Phone 2a Receive Android 15-Based Nothing OS 3.0 Update

Published 17:33 IST, December 19th 2024

Nothing Phone 2, Phone 2a Receive Android 15-Based Nothing OS 3.0 Update

Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 2a can check for the Nothing OS 3.0 update on their devices, but the company said it is an incremental rollout.

Reported by: Tech Desk
Nothing has rolled out Nothing OS 3.0 for stable users. | Image: Nothing

Nothing has begun rolling out the stable build of the Nothing OS 3.0 software to the Phone 2 and Phone 2a in India. Based on Android 15, Nothing OS 3.0 has been available to only beta testers, but Thursday’s rollout makes it accessible to everyone. The new software update brings better personalisation with a richer widget experience, immersive lock screens, an updated Gallery app, and several nifty additions that the company says will increase user productivity.

Nothing OS 3.0 rollout

Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 2a can check for a new update on their devices, but the company said it is an incremental rollout. That means some users will receive it before others. In any case, the company expects to complete the rollout by early 2025 across regions to both phones and also add the Phone 1 and CMF Phone 1.

Nothing OS 3.0 features

As part of the update, Nothing OS 3.0 introduces Shared Widgets to the interface, allowing users to share their widget activities with friends and family. For instance, a Phone 2 user could share their reminders with others through Shared Widgets. People with access to a user’s Shared Widget can also make changes to the stored information. Shared Widgets, however, is currently in beta. Another update to widgets on the Nothing Phone 2 and Nothing Phone 2a includes the addition of a new Countdown Widget, which lets users track deadlines or events.

Nothing has revamped the app drawer with the new update, making it more intuitive for users. The Smart Drawer, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), is claimed to sort apps automatically into folders of different categories. It is similar to how Apple’s App Library in iOS works, but Nothing OS 3.0 allows users to change categories or folders.

The Gallery app in Nothing OS 3.0 features significant improvements over the last generation, offering advanced search options, new editing tools, new filters, and “smart” suggestions. However, the update does not include any generative artificial intelligence (AI) based features yet. The Quick Settings panel has also been redesigned to make common controls more reachable. Nothing said it has also added a tool called Enhanced Pop-up View that “streamlines multitasking.”

Updated 17:33 IST, December 19th 2024

