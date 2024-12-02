Published 19:28 IST, December 2nd 2024
OnePlus 13 India Launch in January 2025: What To Expect
Since OnePlus has not explicitly mentioned changes in the global variant, customers in India can expect the OnePlus 13 to be similar to its China counterpart.
OnePlus 13 is set for launch in India in January 2025, the company has announced. Launched in China last month, the OnePlus 13 will be available in three "unique" colourways without any potential changes to the design or specifications. The India launch of the company's flagship smartphone is also likely to coincide with the OnePlus 13's debut in Europe and other markets.
Customers in India and elsewhere can expect the OnePlus 13 to come in Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn colours. Featuring an IP68 + IP69 rating for protection against dust and water submersion, the OnePlus 13's Midnight Ocean variant will also feature micro-fibre vegan leather, which the company says is "designed to strike a perfect balance between luxurious hand-feel and scratch and scuff resistance."
Since OnePlus has not explicitly mentioned any changes in the international variant, customers in India can expect the OnePlus 13 to be similar to its counterpart available in China. That means the OnePlus 13 will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which Qualcomm launched back in October globally but it debuted in China with the launch of the Realme GT 7 Pro last month.
OnePlus 13 Specifications
The OnePlus 13 is the company's latest flagship smartphone, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It features a 6.82-inch full-HD+ 1440p LTPO AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz and includes an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The device offers configurations with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. However, reports indicate that the international version may not have the highest storage option, instead offering variants with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The OnePlus 13 is equipped with a 6000mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging technology. Additionally, it has an IP69 rating, providing excellent resistance against dust and water.
Updated 19:28 IST, December 2nd 2024