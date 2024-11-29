Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Tech /
  • SBI Staffer Saves Senior Citizen from Losing Rs 13L in Digital Arrest Scam: How to Protect Yourself

Published 17:43 IST, November 29th 2024

SBI Staffer Saves Senior Citizen from Losing Rs 13L in Digital Arrest Scam: How to Protect Yourself

Digital arrest is a type of scam wherein fraudsters impersonate government officials and dupe victims into paying money by placing them under virtual arrest.

Reported by: Tech Desk
Digital Arrest Scam | Image: Image: Pixabay

Digital Arrest Scam: Online scams are on a rise in India. Recently, an SBI staffer, from SBI's AC Guards branch in Hyderabad, managed to save a 61-year-old child specialist from getting duped of Rs 13 lakh in a case of digital arrest scam.

As per reports, SBI bank officer Surya Swathi noticed the anxious demeanour of the senior citizen on digital arrest during his first branch visit. Upon inquiring about the sudden request to withdraw a large sum of money, she found inconsistencies in his story and his plan to use the money. Witnessing his tense behaviour during subsequent visits, Swathi along with the branch manager Kumar Gaud showed the senior citizen articles explaining the 'digital arrest' scam. Realising he was about to get conned; the man disconnected the scammer's call and thanked the employee for their help.

In another case, a 77-year-old woman from Mumbai was defrauded of Rs 3.8 crore earlier this week after the scammer, who posed as law enforcement official, claimed that her Aadhaar Card was being used for laundering money.

Similarly, a 25-year-old student from IIT-Bombay lost Rs 7.29 lakh after a trickster posing as a TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) official falsely accused him of money laundering.

These incidents follow the incident last month wherein Vardhman Group Chairman and MD SP Oswal was duped of Rs 7 crore by a scammer impersonating Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in a high-profile case of digital arrest.

These are some of recent incidents wherein scammers have duped people into paying lakhs by impersonating as government officials and placing them under digital arrest.

Digital Arrest Scam: What is it and how does it work?

Digital arrest is a type of scam wherein fraudsters impersonate government officials and dupe victims into paying hefty amounts by placing them under 'digital' or 'virtual' arrest. The scammers use video conferencing tools to stay in constant touch with the victim and holding them hostage till their demands are met.

The easy accessibility of sophisticated technology such as deepfakes has only made it easier for scammers to impersonate genuine people and dupe victims.

PM Modi also addressed this issue in the October edition of his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

"There is no system like digital arrest under the law. No government agency will ever contact you via phone or video call for such an investigation," PM Modi had said in his address last month.

Digital Arrest Scam: How to protect yourself?

Here are some of the steps people can follow to protect themselves against the digital arrest scam:

-- Never share your personal information, including your banking data and OTPs, with anyone.

-- Be suspicious of calls from people claiming to be government official from various agencies. Government official will never ask for users' banking details or ask them to transfer money online.

-- Remember this is no concept of 'virtual' or 'digital' arrest in India.

-- Contact the relevant agency directly to verify the identity of the caller.

Updated 17:43 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.