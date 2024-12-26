A Look-Back At 22-Years Of Delhi Metro's First Train TS-01

TS-01 train, which is Delhi's first rapid transit system vehicle, celebrates 22-years of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) daily passenger services in the national capital, according to DMRC.

The metro operations began with TS-01 train in December 2002 after receiving the greenlight from ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at a flag-off event. The event marked the introduction of "modern public transport" in Delhi-NCR according to an official statement.

TS-01: 22-year-old symbol of Delhi's most trusted mode of transportation

TS-01 began as a 4-coach train but has been upgraded over the years to meet growing passenger demand and expanded to 6 coaches in 2014 and further to 8 coaches in 2023. Over its 22-year journey, TS-01 has covered approximately 27 lakh kilometers, safely transported over 5.4 crore passengers, and executed an impressive 23 lakh door operations.

Manufactured by the MRM Consortium in South Korea, the train was transported to Kolkata by ship and then to Delhi via the Indian Railways network. Its advanced propulsion system has not only ensured smooth operations but also contributed to environmental sustainability by regenerating approximately 40 per cent of the total power consumed through regenerative braking.

To ensure smooth operations and passenger safety, TS-01 has undergone two major overhauls/upgrades by DMRC’s expert maintenance teams. As a result, TS-01 has consistently maintained a Mean Distance Between Failures (MDBF) of 84,000 kilometers, significantly exceeding the contractual requirement of 40,000 kilometers.