A Look-Back At 22-Years Of Delhi Metro's First Train TS-01
Delhi Metro's first metro TS-01 which began its journey in 2002, continues to help people of Delhi-NCR commute daily.
TS-01 train, which is Delhi's first rapid transit system vehicle, celebrates 22-years of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) daily passenger services in the national capital, according to DMRC.
The metro operations began with TS-01 train in December 2002 after receiving the greenlight from ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at a flag-off event. The event marked the introduction of "modern public transport" in Delhi-NCR according to an official statement.
TS-01: 22-year-old symbol of Delhi's most trusted mode of transportation
TS-01 began as a 4-coach train but has been upgraded over the years to meet growing passenger demand and expanded to 6 coaches in 2014 and further to 8 coaches in 2023. Over its 22-year journey, TS-01 has covered approximately 27 lakh kilometers, safely transported over 5.4 crore passengers, and executed an impressive 23 lakh door operations.
Manufactured by the MRM Consortium in South Korea, the train was transported to Kolkata by ship and then to Delhi via the Indian Railways network. Its advanced propulsion system has not only ensured smooth operations but also contributed to environmental sustainability by regenerating approximately 40 per cent of the total power consumed through regenerative braking.
To ensure smooth operations and passenger safety, TS-01 has undergone two major overhauls/upgrades by DMRC’s expert maintenance teams. As a result, TS-01 has consistently maintained a Mean Distance Between Failures (MDBF) of 84,000 kilometers, significantly exceeding the contractual requirement of 40,000 kilometers.
To keep up with modern standards, TS-01 has recently undergone a mid-life refurbishment to provide passengers with enhanced features and comfort. The upgrades include advanced passenger systems such as real-time route maps, safety videos, CCTV for added security, and emergency alarms for convenience. The doors have been refurbished, and a new fire detection system has been installed to boost safety. For passenger comfort, mobile and laptop charging outlets have also been added, along with a fresh interior and exterior repainting to improve aesthetics.
