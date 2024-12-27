Search icon
  • Chinese Traveller Described Prayagraj As Land Of 'Fruit-Bearing Trees' In 644 CE

Published 20:29 IST, December 27th 2024

Chinese Traveller Described Prayagraj As Land Of 'Fruit-Bearing Trees' In 644 CE

Chinese Traveller's historic account of Prayagraj in 644 CE sparks curiosity on the land about to witness Maha Kumbh Mela fervour.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Maha Kumbh Mela | Image: Unsplash

The world's largest religious gathering, Maha Kumbh Mela, will take place between January 13 - February 26 at Prayagraj, one of India's oldest city that attracted Chinese tourists for 1,400 years, according to Chinese historian Xuanzang's accounts.

In an official release, the Uttar Pradesh government spotlighted neighouring nation China's deep admiration for India's rich cultural heritage.

Xuanzang—also known as Hiuen Tsang—spent 16 years exploring India and documented Prayagraj's rich history in his renowned work, Si-Yu-Ki, the release said. 

In 644 CE, he praised King Harshavardhana’s prosperous reign, highlighting Prayagraj’s land, favourable climate, and abundance of fruit-bearing trees. The historian described the people as humble, respectful, and deeply devoted to education, further cementing the city’s reputation as a cultural epicenter.

Xuanzang’s writings also emphasized Prayagraj’s religious significance, referring to it as Teerthraj, or the “King of Pilgrimage Sites.” He detailed massive religious festivals where rulers from across India gathered to offer donations and participate in spiritual rituals. One of the largest assemblies under King Harshavardhana’s reign reportedly drew over half a million attendees, underscoring Prayagraj’s historic relevance in the Indian subcontinent. 

Updated 20:29 IST, December 27th 2024

