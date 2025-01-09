Don't Miss the Last Week of Dubai Shopping Festival 2025: Your Ultimate Guide

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 2025 is in its final week, and there's still plenty of excitement left! From January 6 to January 12, 2025, the city is buzzing with activities, entertainment, and shopping deals that promise to make your visit unforgettable.

Here’s a guide to help you make the most of the last few days of this spectacular event:

Top Highlights of the Final Week

e& MOTB: Located at Dubai Design District, e& MOTB offers a vibrant neo-vintage theme with bold fashion, art, and entertainment. Enjoy unique shopping experiences, live music, creative zones, and top-notch entertainment.

Don’t miss the grand drone show on January 12!

Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall: This is the place to be for lively family shows, fireworks, interactive fun, and tasty bites from pop-up restaurants and food trucks. Watch the DSF-themed IMAGINE show and enjoy DJ sets, stand-up comedy, and live performances.

Image Credit: Dubai Festival City Mall

DSF Auto Season: Car enthusiasts will love this event showcasing all things car culture. Highlights include the Michelin 24H Dubai race, the Mirdif Motor Show, and the Web3 Auction where you could walk away with a unique vehicle and automotive NFTs.

The Uncommon x DSF: Located in Al Marmoom Desert, this pop-up sensation offers a mesmerizing desert backdrop with stunning light installations, guided stargazing, and incredible food. It’s the perfect spot to unwind and create unforgettable memories.

Dubai Night Safari

Dubai Police Carnival: Hosted by Dubai Police in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, this carnival features groundbreaking innovations, live performances, police dog demonstrations, and engaging activities.

DSF x Hatta: Nestled in Dubai’s stunning natural landscapes, Hatta Wadi Hub offers thrilling activities like zip lining, kayaking, and live music. Each weekend ends with spectacular fireworks at 8pm.

Tips for Making the Most of DSF 2025

Plan Ahead: With so many events happening, it’s a good idea to plan your itinerary in advance to ensure you don’t miss out on anything.

Stay Updated: Keep an eye on the official DSF website and social media channels for any last-minute announcements or changes.

Dress Comfortably: With outdoor events and long days of shopping, wearing comfortable clothing and shoes is essential.

Budget Wisely: While there are plenty of deals and freebies, it’s easy to overspend. Set a budget and stick to it.

The final week of DSF 2025 promises to be a whirlwind of excitement, entertainment, and shopping deals. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

