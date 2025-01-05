Flights Under ₹9k: Budget-Friendly Nations To Visit From Delhi In February

Wondering which country to pick for your first family trip abroad in 2025 or a vacation with your closest buddies, check out the budget-friendly nations to visit that allow you to splurge less on-air travel, and culinary delights. From the natural paradise that is Nepal to Malaysia George Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, experience it all without burning a hole in your pocket.

Nepal

Nepal may be chilly in February, but the blue skies and minimal rainfall make it the perfect time for exploring. Whether you're a thrill-seeker or a culture lover, this destination packs it all. Head to Kathmandu Valley for rich cultural sites like the UNESCO-listed Durbar Square and the spiritual Pashupatinath Temple. Trek through the Himalayan foothills or catch a serene boat ride on Pokhara's Phewa Lake, with snow-capped mountains as your backdrop. And let’s not forget the wild side of Nepal—spot rare one-horned rhinoceroses and Royal Bengal tigers in Chitwan National Park.

Price: Delhi-Kathmandu flights from Rs 5,384 on Nepal Airlines

Visa: Visa-free entry for Indians

Thailand: Party, Beaches, and Culture

If you missed out on a New Year’s bash in Bangkok, February is your chance to redeem yourself. The city is alive with vibrant nightlife, especially in spots like Soi Sukhumvit 11 and Khao San Road. During the day, shop in trendy areas like Ekkamai or Thonglor. For nature lovers, a hike to the Tiger Cave Temple offers panoramic views of Krabi, or you can hop on a ferry to the Phi Phi Islands, famous for their pristine beaches. Whether you want to dance all night or relax in paradise, Thailand has it all.

Price: Delhi-Bangkok from Rs 7,990 on Air Asia

Visa: Visa-free entry for Indians

Malaysia

Malaysia offers the perfect mix of city life, culture, and relaxation. Start your journey in Kuala Lumpur with a visit to the famous Batu Caves and indulge in local street food at Jalan Alor. For a tropical escape, visit Langkawi, an archipelago of 99 islands, and stroll along the Langkawi Sky Bridge for stunning views. Don’t forget George Town in Penang, a UNESCO World Heritage site, with its colorful streets and local shops. If you're traveling with kids, Legoland in Iskandar Puteri is a must-see.

Price: Delhi-Kuala Lumpur from Rs 8,750 on Air Asia

Visa: Visa-free entry for Indians