Year Ender 2024: These Are India’s Most Googled Travel Sites

Travel is a source of solace for millions of Indians, and the country's holiday destination preferences in 2024 speaks not only about the south Asian nation's spending power as it also gives you an insight on the culturally rich, and adventurous thrills that excite them.

If you're looking to break-free from the mundane routine before we enter 2025, have a look at the most-searched travel destinations by India as per a Google's 'Year In Search' report.

Azerbaijan. Image credit: Pinterest

Azerbaijan

The transcontinental nation of Azerbaijan, which is rereferred as the 'Land Of Fire' was the most searched travel destination in India. This land is where present-day luxury meets tales of the past. From Caspian Sea coastline to the highest mountains of Europe- Caucasus Mountains, these breathtaking sites will leave you in awe of nature's masterstrokes. People can also check out locations like Baku’s Old City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Bali, Indonesia. Image credit: Pinterest

Bali

Bali has often captured the attention of Indians as the perfect beach gateway destination for Indians. In 2023, this Indonesian province filled with sandy bays, rice terraces, sparkling waterfalls, and great culinary creations had become the top-searched destination in 2023, however it lost the spot to Azerbaijan. In 2024, the Island of Gods ranked second.

Manali. Image credit: Pinterest

Manali

Dubbed after the progenitor of Hinduism Manu, Manali has maintained its timeless charm that extends over through adrenaline pumping activities from trekking to paragliding in the lap of nature. The town also allows you to create a lifetime of memories that across its snow-capped mountain ranges.

Pack your bags for a trip down Kazakhstan in 2024. Image credit: Unsplash

Kazakhstan

The central Asian landlocked nation Kazakhstan impresses the first-time visitor with snow peaks of Tian Shan, modern metropolises, and red cliffs. While the ninth largest country of the world, does a great job at garnering attention from tourists, the capital city of Nur-Sultan, plays a key role in impressing art enthusiasts through unique architecture.

'Pink City 'of India embedded in a royal sense of pride is a bandwagon of grand palaces, and forts.

Jaipur