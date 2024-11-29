Search icon
Published 17:25 IST, November 29th 2024

Winter Adrenaline Rush: Visit These Adventure Spots In India

Seeking to feel the thrill of life feel the thrill of life at full force than you must-visit these adventure tourist spots across India.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Adrenaline-pumping sports to experience this winter in India | Image: Unsplash

While the comfort and luxury of sipping your piping hot cuppa as you witness the winter air brew its magic sounds like a kodak moment, however, if your soul seeks to be amidst the glory of nature and feel the thrill of life at full force than you must-visit these adventure tourist spots across India.

Going skiing in Gulmarg? Here’s what you need to know
Skiing in Gulmarg, Kashmir. Image credit: Pinterest

Skiing in Gulmarg, Kashmir

Gulmarg is often dubbed as the ‘Mecca of Indian skiing.’ With powdery snow and picturesque views, it’s a skier's paradise. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, the slopes here promise a ride to remember. Don’t miss the gondola ride—it’s the highest in Asia!

Snowboarding in Auli, Uttarakhand. Image credit: Unsplash

Snowboarding in Auli, Uttarakhand

If you’re more into carving down steep slopes than traditional skiing, head to Auli. This snow-covered gem offers some of the best snowboarding terrains in India. The thrill of gliding down the slopes with stunning views of Nanda Devi is incomparable.

8 Intoxicating Things To Do During Snowfall In Manali
Ice climbing in Manali. Image credit: Pinterest

Ice climbing in Manali, Himachal Pradesh

For those who want to scale new heights (literally), ice climbing in Manali is a must-try. The frozen waterfalls here turn into perfect vertical ice walls. It’s tough but rewarding, and a sport that will test both your strength and grit.

Trekking in Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Not a fan of the cold extremes? Try winter trekking in Spiti. The rugged terrain and untouched beauty of the valley are mesmerizing, offering a serene yet challenging adventure. Don’t forget your thermal gear!

Sledging Adventure in Chandanwari - Kashmir Travel Guide | Flamingo Travels
Sledging in Khilanmarg, Kashmir. Image credit: Pinterest

Sledging in Khilanmarg, Kashmir

Sledging may sound simple, but when done at breakneck speed down the snowy hills of Khilanmarg, it’s pure excitement. Think of it as a low-key thrill for those seeking fun without the risk of broken limbs!

 

Updated 17:25 IST, November 29th 2024

