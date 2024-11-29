Winter Adrenaline Rush: Visit These Adventure Spots In India

While the comfort and luxury of sipping your piping hot cuppa as you witness the winter air brew its magic sounds like a kodak moment, however, if your soul seeks to be amidst the glory of nature and feel the thrill of life at full force than you must-visit these adventure tourist spots across India.

Skiing in Gulmarg, Kashmir. Image credit: Pinterest

Skiing in Gulmarg, Kashmir

Gulmarg is often dubbed as the ‘Mecca of Indian skiing.’ With powdery snow and picturesque views, it’s a skier's paradise. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, the slopes here promise a ride to remember. Don’t miss the gondola ride—it’s the highest in Asia!

Snowboarding in Auli, Uttarakhand. Image credit: Unsplash

Snowboarding in Auli, Uttarakhand

If you’re more into carving down steep slopes than traditional skiing, head to Auli. This snow-covered gem offers some of the best snowboarding terrains in India. The thrill of gliding down the slopes with stunning views of Nanda Devi is incomparable.

Ice climbing in Manali. Image credit: Pinterest

Ice climbing in Manali, Himachal Pradesh

For those who want to scale new heights (literally), ice climbing in Manali is a must-try. The frozen waterfalls here turn into perfect vertical ice walls. It’s tough but rewarding, and a sport that will test both your strength and grit.

Trekking in Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Not a fan of the cold extremes? Try winter trekking in Spiti. The rugged terrain and untouched beauty of the valley are mesmerizing, offering a serene yet challenging adventure. Don’t forget your thermal gear!

Sledging in Khilanmarg, Kashmir. Image credit: Pinterest

Sledging in Khilanmarg, Kashmir