Z-Morh Tunnel Will Open Sonmarg To Tourism All Year Round: Omar Abdullah

As India gets ready to embrace the nationwide festive zone surrounding the historic Mahakumbh Mela slated to commence from January 13, this day will also witness the inauguration of Z-Morh tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This tunnel is expected to bolster tourism opportunities in Sonmarg, historically known to be the gateway on the ancient silk road connecting Kashmir with Tibet.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasises that this tunnel would establish Sonamarg as India's premier ski destination.

In a post on X, Abdullah shared his enthusiasm, saying, "Visited Sonamarg today to review preparations for PM @narendramodi ji's visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel will open Sonamarg to tourism all year round. Sonamarg will now be developed as a great ski resort."

He further explained that the project would not only benefit tourism but also improve the lives of the local population. "The local population will not have to leave in winter and the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce," he added.

Looking in the future, the CM reiterated his vision of transforming Ganderbal into a leading winter sports destination.