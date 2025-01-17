VIDEO: Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Mumbai Police Form 20 Teams To Search For Accused, Probe Intensifies

Mumbai Police, on Thursday, launched a massive manhunt by forming 20 specialized teams to trace and apprehend the accused responsible for attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. The shocking incident, which occurred in the early hours, has sent shockwaves across the city and raised concerns about celebrity safety. With multiple teams working across Mumbai and adjoining areas, authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to locate and arrest the culprit. The attack on Saif Ali Khan has sparked widespread outrage, and the police are under immense pressure to solve the case swiftly. The investigation is being carried out meticulously, with officials analyzing every possible lead to ensure the perpetrator is brought to justice. As the probe continues, the city remains on edge, awaiting answers about this audacious attack on one of Bollywood's most renowned actors."